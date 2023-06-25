Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia and his .513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .280 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
- In 63.6% of his 44 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 44 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 15 games this season (34.1%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 18 of 44 games (40.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|20
|.302
|AVG
|.254
|.361
|OBP
|.308
|.442
|SLG
|.324
|9
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|5
|17/8
|K/BB
|21/6
|6
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.63 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (81 total, one per game).
- The Rays are sending Glasnow (2-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.97, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
