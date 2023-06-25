Madison Brengle, off a defeat in the round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne (to Caroline Garcia) in her last tournament, will begin Wimbledon against Sara Errani in the round of 128. Brengle currently is +50000 to win it all at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Brengle at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Brengle's Next Match

Brengle will play Errani in the round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 4 at 6:00 AM ET.

Brengle is listed at -140 to win her next contest versus Errani. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Madison Brengle Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +50000

Brengle Stats

In her most recent match, Brengle came up short 1-6, 5-7 versus Garcia in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne.

In 20 tournaments over the past 12 months, Brengle has yet to win a title, and her record is 13-20.

Brengle is 2-3 on grass over the past year.

In her 33 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Brengle has averaged 21.5 games.

On grass, Brengle has played five matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 24 games per match while winning 47.5% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Brengle has won 50.6% of her games on serve, and 34.7% on return.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Brengle has won 45% of her games on serve and 25% on return.

