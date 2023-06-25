Dairon Blanco Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Dairon Blanco, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco is hitting .267 with two doubles, two triples and three walks.
- Blanco enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .250.
- Blanco has picked up a hit in seven games this season (77.8%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a long ball in his nine games this season.
- Blanco has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in one of nine games.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|.250
|AVG
|.286
|.333
|OBP
|.375
|.438
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|6/2
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.63).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 81 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In five games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.97, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
