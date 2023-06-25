Christopher Eubanks faces Thiago Monteiro to open play in Wimbledon (in the round of 128). In his last tournament (Terra Wortmann Open), he was knocked out by Hubert Hurkacz in the round of 32. Eubanks is +30000 to win this tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Eubanks at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Eubanks' Next Match

In the round of 128 of Wimbledon, on Tuesday, July 4 (at 6:00 AM ET), Eubanks will play Monteiro.

Eubanks is listed at -350 to win his next match against Monteiro.

Christopher Eubanks Grand Slam Odds

Wimbledon odds to win: +30000

Eubanks Stats

Eubanks won his most recent match, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 over Lloyd Harris in the semifinals of Mallorca Championships on June 30, 2023.

In 16 tournaments over the past year, Eubanks has gone 27-16 and has not won a title.

Eubanks is 7-3 on grass over the past year.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Eubanks has played 43 matches and 26.7 games per match.

On grass, Eubanks has played 10 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 24.2 games per match while winning 53.7% of games.

Eubanks has won 15.6% of his return games and 82.1% of his service games over the past 12 months.

Eubanks has claimed 86% of his service games on grass over the past year and 8% of his return games.

