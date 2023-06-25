The Kansas City Chiefs right now have the best odds in the entire NFL to win the Super Bowl at +650.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +650

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City went 7-10-0 ATS last season.

A total of eight Chiefs games last season went over the point total.

Kansas City ranked 11th in total defense last year (328.2 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 413.6 total yards per game.

The Chiefs posted a 7-1 record at home and were 7-2 on the road last year.

When underdogs, Kansas City picked up just one win (1-1) versus its 13-2 record as the favored team.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II had 41 TD passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 67.1% of his throws for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game).

On the ground, Mahomes scored four touchdowns and accumulated 358 yards.

In the passing game, Travis Kelce scored 12 TDs, hauling in 110 balls for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game).

On the ground, Jerick McKinnon scored one touchdown a season ago and accumulated 291 yards (17.1 per game).

In 17 games, Isiah Pacheco ran for 830 yards (48.8 per game) and five TDs.

On defense last year, Nick Bolton helped lead the way with two interceptions to go with 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions - +2000 2 September 17 @ Jaguars - +2500 3 September 24 Bears - +6600 4 October 1 @ Jets - +1800 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +6600 6 October 12 Broncos - +5000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2800 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +5000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +2000 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +8000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +800 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +6600 16 December 25 Raiders - +8000 17 December 31 Bengals - +900 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2800

