Carlos Alcaraz will meet Alex de Minaur in the cinch Championships final on Sunday, June 25.

With -350 odds, Alcaraz is favored over de Minaur in this tournament final against the underdog, who is +270.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alex de Minaur Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, June 25

Sunday, June 25 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alex de Minaur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 77.8% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Alex de Minaur -350 Odds to Win Match +270 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.0% 57.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.1

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alex de Minaur Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Saturday, Alcaraz took down Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4.

de Minaur was victorious 6-3, 7-6 against Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the semifinals on Saturday.

Through 71 matches over the past year (across all court types), Alcaraz has played 24.9 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 58.5% of them.

In his four matches on grass over the past 12 months, Alcaraz has played an average of 37.5 games.

In his 54 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, de Minaur is averaging 24.7 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.4% of those games.

In six matches on grass courts in the past year, de Minaur has averaged 35.8 games per match (29.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set, winning 56.7% of those games.

In the only match between Alcaraz and de Minaur dating back to 2015, in the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell semifinals, Alcaraz was victorious 6-7, 7-6, 6-4.

Alcaraz has secured two sets versus de Minaur (good for a 66.7% win percentage), compared to de Minaur's one.

Alcaraz and de Minaur have competed in 36 total games, and Alcaraz has won more often, claiming 19 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Alcaraz and de Minaur are averaging 36.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

