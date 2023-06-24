How to Watch the Royals vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 24
Wander Franco and Bobby Witt Jr. will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays face the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Rays vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Royals Player Props
|Rays vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Royals Odds
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 70 home runs.
- Kansas City ranks 26th in the majors with a .379 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals' .234 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
- Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 285 (3.8 per game).
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .298.
- The Royals rank 22nd with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.19 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.423 WHIP this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles (0-11) for his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Detroit Tigers.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Lyles will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/19/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-4
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Reese Olson
|6/20/2023
|Tigers
|W 1-0
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/21/2023
|Tigers
|L 9-4
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Matthew Boyd
|6/22/2023
|Rays
|W 6-5
|Away
|Jose Cuas
|Shane McClanahan
|6/23/2023
|Rays
|L 11-3
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Zach Eflin
|6/24/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Yonny Chirinos
|6/25/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/27/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Gavin Williams
|6/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|Logan Allen
|6/29/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Shane Bieber
|6/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Bobby Miller
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.