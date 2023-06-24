Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals and Nick Pratto, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Yonny Chirinos and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his last game against the Rays.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Rays Player Props
|Royals vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Rays
|Royals vs Rays Odds
|Royals vs Rays Prediction
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is hitting .273 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Pratto has picked up a hit in 33 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has gone deep in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Pratto has driven in a run in 13 games this season (25.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (37.3%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|.250
|AVG
|.295
|.362
|OBP
|.357
|.409
|SLG
|.443
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|7
|27/13
|K/BB
|45/8
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Chirinos (3-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.72 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 2.72 ERA and 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .196 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.