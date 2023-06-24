After going 0-for-4 in his last game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Yonny Chirinos) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .217 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 30 walks.

In 58.6% of his 70 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 70), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has had an RBI in 19 games this year (27.1%), including nine multi-RBI outings (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 33 .209 AVG .225 .303 OBP .293 .358 SLG .342 10 XBH 10 5 HR 1 17 RBI 14 43/19 K/BB 44/11 1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings