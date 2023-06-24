MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Yonny Chirinos) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .217 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 30 walks.
- In 58.6% of his 70 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 70), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has had an RBI in 19 games this year (27.1%), including nine multi-RBI outings (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|33
|.209
|AVG
|.225
|.303
|OBP
|.293
|.358
|SLG
|.342
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|14
|43/19
|K/BB
|44/11
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.56 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- The Rays are sending Chirinos (3-2) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 2.72 ERA and 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .196 to opposing batters.
