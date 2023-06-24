On Saturday, Edward Olivares (batting .302 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Rays.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .247 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 11 walks.

In 62.5% of his 56 games this season, Olivares has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in five games this season (8.9%), homering in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Olivares has driven in a run in 11 games this season (19.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 22 games this year (39.3%), including five multi-run games (8.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .235 AVG .260 .278 OBP .330 .402 SLG .427 8 XBH 11 4 HR 1 7 RBI 5 18/3 K/BB 17/8 2 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings