Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Saturday, Edward Olivares (batting .302 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Rays.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .247 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 11 walks.
- In 62.5% of his 56 games this season, Olivares has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this season (8.9%), homering in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Olivares has driven in a run in 11 games this season (19.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (39.3%), including five multi-run games (8.9%).
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.235
|AVG
|.260
|.278
|OBP
|.330
|.402
|SLG
|.427
|8
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|5
|18/3
|K/BB
|17/8
|2
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Chirinos (3-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.72, with 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .196 batting average against him.
