On Saturday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Rays.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .428, fueled by 27 extra-base hits.

In 46 of 75 games this year (61.3%) Witt Jr. has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (14.7%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 24 games this year (32.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36 games this year (48.0%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .263 AVG .230 .307 OBP .278 .474 SLG .382 15 XBH 12 7 HR 5 22 RBI 14 28/10 K/BB 37/9 10 SB 12

Rays Pitching Rankings