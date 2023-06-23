The Philadelphia Phillies (38-36) host the New York Mets (34-40) in NL East action, at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

The Phillies will call on Taijuan Walker (7-3) against the Mets and Kodai Senga (6-4).

Phillies vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Walker - PHI (7-3, 4.31 ERA) vs Senga - NYM (6-4, 3.53 ERA)

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taijuan Walker

The Phillies will send Walker (7-3) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed eight innings while giving up one earned run on seven hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 4.31, a 2.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.280.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Walker has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Taijuan Walker vs. Mets

The Mets are batting .240 this season, 19th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .397 (19th in the league) with 88 home runs.

The Mets have gone 2-for-14 with a home run and three RBI in four innings this season against the right-hander.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga

Senga gets the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.53 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Over 13 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .204 to opposing hitters.

Senga has recorded five quality starts this season.

Senga will look to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 13 appearances this season.

Kodai Senga vs. Phillies

He meets a Phillies offense that ranks 19th in the league with 323 total runs scored while batting .257 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .415 slugging percentage (11th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 78 home runs (21st in the league).

Senga has a 0 ERA and a 0.143 WHIP against the Phillies this season in seven innings pitched, allowing a .045 batting average over one appearance.

