Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez (.214 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Discover More About This Game
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is hitting .212 with three doubles, three triples and 16 walks.
- Lopez has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his 37 games this year.
- Lopez has driven in a run in six games this season (16.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 18.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.171
|AVG
|.241
|.370
|OBP
|.313
|.293
|SLG
|.310
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|9/11
|K/BB
|14/5
|1
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.57 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 3.26 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
