On Friday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.486 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.425) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.

In 60.8% of his 74 games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 14.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.4% of his games this year, Witt Jr. has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (8.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year (47.3%), including five multi-run games (6.8%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .263 AVG .221 .307 OBP .266 .474 SLG .376 15 XBH 12 7 HR 5 22 RBI 14 28/10 K/BB 37/8 10 SB 12

Rays Pitching Rankings