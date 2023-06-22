Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays square off against Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 67 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Kansas City is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .377 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 276 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .297.

The Royals rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.11) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.411 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send out Jose Cuas for his first start of the season.

The 28-year-old right-hander will make his first start after pitching in relief 32 times this campaign.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Angels W 10-9 Home Mike Mayers Griffin Canning 6/18/2023 Angels L 5-2 Home Zack Greinke Tyler Anderson 6/19/2023 Tigers L 6-4 Away Jordan Lyles Reese Olson 6/20/2023 Tigers W 1-0 Away Daniel Lynch Michael Lorenzen 6/21/2023 Tigers L 9-4 Away Brady Singer Matthew Boyd 6/22/2023 Rays - Away Jose Cuas Shane McClanahan 6/23/2023 Rays - Away Zack Greinke Zach Eflin 6/24/2023 Rays - Away Jordan Lyles Yonny Chirinos 6/25/2023 Rays - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Glasnow 6/27/2023 Guardians - Home Brady Singer - 6/28/2023 Guardians - Home - Logan Allen

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.