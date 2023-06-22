Nick Pratto -- with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the mound, on June 22 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Tigers.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is batting .276 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.

Pratto has picked up a hit in 32 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has hit a home run in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Pratto has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (24.5%), with more than one RBI in five of them (10.2%).

He has scored in 18 games this year (36.7%), including four multi-run games (8.2%).

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 22 .250 AVG .305 .362 OBP .370 .409 SLG .427 8 XBH 8 3 HR 1 13 RBI 6 27/13 K/BB 40/8 0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings