MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MJ Melendez, with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, June 22 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .211 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 29 walks.
- Melendez has gotten a hit in 40 of 68 games this year (58.8%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (16.2%).
- In 8.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.5% of his games this season, Melendez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (35.3%), including six multi-run games (8.8%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|31
|.209
|AVG
|.214
|.303
|OBP
|.282
|.358
|SLG
|.339
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|12
|43/19
|K/BB
|43/10
|1
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.54 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, one per game).
- McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.12), 17th in WHIP (1.097), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers.
