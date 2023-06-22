MJ Melendez, with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, June 22 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .211 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 29 walks.

Melendez has gotten a hit in 40 of 68 games this year (58.8%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (16.2%).

In 8.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.5% of his games this season, Melendez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year (35.3%), including six multi-run games (8.8%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 31 .209 AVG .214 .303 OBP .282 .358 SLG .339 10 XBH 10 5 HR 1 17 RBI 12 43/19 K/BB 43/10 1 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings