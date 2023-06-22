Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .281 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Garcia will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Garcia has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 41 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 41 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 14 games this year (34.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this year (41.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|17
|.302
|AVG
|.250
|.361
|OBP
|.292
|.442
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|4
|17/8
|K/BB
|18/4
|6
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.54).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 75 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- McClanahan (11-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks first, 1.097 WHIP ranks 17th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.