The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (batting .097 in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and an RBI), battle starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Drew Waters At The Plate

  • Waters is batting .167 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • In nine of 18 games this year, Waters has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Waters has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • In four games this year (22.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
.207 AVG .129
.303 OBP .182
.345 SLG .129
2 XBH 0
1 HR 0
3 RBI 1
9/2 K/BB 15/2
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.54).
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, one per game).
  • McClanahan (11-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his 16th start of the season. He has a 2.12 ERA in 89 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.12), 17th in WHIP (1.097), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
