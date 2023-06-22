Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (batting .097 in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and an RBI), battle starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .167 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- In nine of 18 games this year, Waters has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Waters has had an RBI in four games this season.
- In four games this year (22.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.207
|AVG
|.129
|.303
|OBP
|.182
|.345
|SLG
|.129
|2
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|9/2
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.54).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, one per game).
- McClanahan (11-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his 16th start of the season. He has a 2.12 ERA in 89 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.12), 17th in WHIP (1.097), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
