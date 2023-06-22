Dairon Blanco -- 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, on June 22 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Tigers.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco is hitting .261 with two doubles, a triple and two walks.

Blanco has picked up a hit in five games this season (71.4%), including one multi-hit game.

In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Blanco has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has not scored a run this year.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 .250 AVG .286 .333 OBP .375 .438 SLG .429 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 6/2 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings