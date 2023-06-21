Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is batting .279 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.
- Pratto has gotten a hit in 31 of 48 games this year (64.6%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (25.0%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.3%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Pratto has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (12 of 48), with two or more RBI five times (10.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year (17 of 48), with two or more runs four times (8.3%).
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|.250
|AVG
|.312
|.362
|OBP
|.379
|.409
|SLG
|.429
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|6
|27/13
|K/BB
|38/8
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 5.88 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.88, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .252 batting average against him.
