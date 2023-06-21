MJ Melendez -- with an on-base percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, 69 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on June 21 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is hitting .211 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 29 walks.
  • Melendez has picked up a hit in 40 of 68 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Melendez has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (26.5%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (11.8%).
  • He has scored in 24 games this season (35.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 31
.209 AVG .214
.303 OBP .282
.358 SLG .339
10 XBH 10
5 HR 1
17 RBI 12
43/19 K/BB 43/10
1 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Boyd (4-5 with a 5.88 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 5.88 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .252 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.