On Wednesday, Matt Duffy (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is hitting .317 with four doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Duffy has had a hit in 21 of 34 games this season (61.8%), including multiple hits three times (8.8%).

He has hit a home run in one of 34 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season, Duffy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five of 34 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 .381 AVG .250 .438 OBP .302 .476 SLG .325 2 XBH 3 1 HR 0 6 RBI 2 8/4 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings