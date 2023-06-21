Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Edward Olivares (batting .316 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is hitting .254 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 11 walks.
- In 63.0% of his 54 games this season, Olivares has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in five games this season (9.3%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11 games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 22 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.235
|AVG
|.276
|.278
|OBP
|.351
|.402
|SLG
|.460
|8
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|5
|18/3
|K/BB
|16/8
|2
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Boyd (4-5) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 5.88 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has put together a 5.88 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .252 to his opponents.
