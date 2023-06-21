Drew Waters -- hitting .097 with a double, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on June 21 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .167 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Waters has had a base hit in nine of 18 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Waters has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in four of 18 games (22.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .207 AVG .129 .303 OBP .182 .345 SLG .129 2 XBH 0 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 9/2 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings