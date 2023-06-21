On Wednesday, Dairon Blanco (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

  • Blanco has a double, a triple and two walks while hitting .263.
  • In four of six games this year, Blanco has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Blanco has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
.250 AVG .333
.333 OBP .500
.438 SLG .333
2 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
6/2 K/BB 1/0
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Boyd (4-5) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 5.88 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.88, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .252 batting average against him.
