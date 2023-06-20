Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals take the field against Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 67 home runs.

Kansas City ranks 26th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 271 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .297.

The Royals rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.17) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.419 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Daniel Lynch (0-3) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed seven hits in seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

In four starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Lynch will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Reds L 7-4 Home Daniel Lynch Ben Lively 6/16/2023 Angels L 3-0 Home Brady Singer Patrick Sandoval 6/17/2023 Angels W 10-9 Home Mike Mayers Griffin Canning 6/18/2023 Angels L 5-2 Home Zack Greinke Tyler Anderson 6/19/2023 Tigers L 6-4 Away Jordan Lyles Reese Olson 6/20/2023 Tigers - Away Daniel Lynch Michael Lorenzen 6/21/2023 Tigers - Away Brady Singer Matthew Boyd 6/22/2023 Rays - Away - Shane McClanahan 6/23/2023 Rays - Away Zack Greinke Zach Eflin 6/24/2023 Rays - Away Jordan Lyles Yonny Chirinos 6/25/2023 Rays - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Glasnow

