Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is batting .219 with three doubles, three triples and 15 walks.
- In 44.4% of his games this season (16 of 36), Lopez has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (8.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 36 games this season.
- In six games this year, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven of 36 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|.171
|AVG
|.255
|.370
|OBP
|.317
|.293
|SLG
|.327
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|9/11
|K/BB
|13/4
|1
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lorenzen (2-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.23 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw six innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.23, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
