MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MJ Melendez, with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .215 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 29 walks.
- In 59.7% of his games this season (40 of 67), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (16.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (9.0%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 24 of 67 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|30
|.209
|AVG
|.222
|.303
|OBP
|.292
|.358
|SLG
|.352
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|12
|43/19
|K/BB
|40/10
|1
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lorenzen (2-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.23 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.23, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
