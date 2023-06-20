MJ Melendez, with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .215 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 29 walks.

In 59.7% of his games this season (40 of 67), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (16.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in six games this year (9.0%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 24 of 67 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 30 .209 AVG .222 .303 OBP .292 .358 SLG .352 10 XBH 10 5 HR 1 17 RBI 12 43/19 K/BB 40/10 1 SB 1

