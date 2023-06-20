After hitting .133 with a double, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Drew Waters and the Kansas City Royals take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Michael Lorenzen) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .179 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Waters has picked up a hit in nine games this year (52.9%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in one of 17 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Waters has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in four of 17 games (23.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 .207 AVG .148 .303 OBP .207 .345 SLG .148 2 XBH 0 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 9/2 K/BB 13/2 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings