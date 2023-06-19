The Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez ready for the first of a three-game series against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Monday at Comerica Park.

Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 65 home runs.

Kansas City ranks 26th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 267 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Royals rank 16th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.15) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.420 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Lyles (0-11) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up five earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

He has one quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Lyles has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home Jordan Lyles Brandon Williamson 6/14/2023 Reds L 7-4 Home Daniel Lynch Ben Lively 6/16/2023 Angels L 3-0 Home Brady Singer Patrick Sandoval 6/17/2023 Angels W 10-9 Home Mike Mayers Griffin Canning 6/18/2023 Angels L 5-2 Home Zack Greinke Tyler Anderson 6/19/2023 Tigers - Away Jordan Lyles Reese Olson 6/20/2023 Tigers - Away Daniel Lynch Michael Lorenzen 6/21/2023 Tigers - Away Brady Singer Matthew Boyd 6/22/2023 Rays - Away - Shane McClanahan 6/23/2023 Rays - Away Zack Greinke Zach Eflin 6/24/2023 Rays - Away Jordan Lyles -

