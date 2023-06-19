Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT
Nick Pratto -- with an on-base percentage of .317 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on June 19 at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Angels.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto has 10 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks while batting .285.
- Pratto has had a hit in 30 of 46 games this season (65.2%), including multiple hits 12 times (26.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (8.7%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Pratto has an RBI in 12 of 46 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 34.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.7%).
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|19
|.250
|AVG
|.329
|.362
|OBP
|.392
|.409
|SLG
|.443
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|6
|27/13
|K/BB
|34/7
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will look to Olson (0-2) in his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing six earned runs while surrendering five hits.
