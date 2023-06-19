Nick Pratto -- with an on-base percentage of .317 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on June 19 at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Angels.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto has 10 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks while batting .285.

Pratto has had a hit in 30 of 46 games this season (65.2%), including multiple hits 12 times (26.1%).

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (8.7%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Pratto has an RBI in 12 of 46 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 19 .250 AVG .329 .362 OBP .392 .409 SLG .443 8 XBH 6 3 HR 1 13 RBI 6 27/13 K/BB 34/7 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings