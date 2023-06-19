Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.351 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Angels.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is hitting .259 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Olivares is batting .348 during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Olivares has picked up a hit in 34 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11 games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 41.5% of his games this season (22 of 53), he has scored, and in five of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|.235
|AVG
|.289
|.278
|OBP
|.366
|.402
|SLG
|.482
|8
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|5
|18/3
|K/BB
|15/8
|2
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- The Tigers rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will look to Olson (0-2) in his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.
