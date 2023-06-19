Drew Waters -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on June 19 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .170 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Waters has had a base hit in eight of 16 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in one of 16 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Waters has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In four games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .207 AVG .125 .303 OBP .192 .345 SLG .125 2 XBH 0 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 9/2 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

