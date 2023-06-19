Bobby Witt Jr. and his .357 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (74 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers and Reese Olson on June 19 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .422, fueled by 25 extra-base hits.

Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 43 of 70 games this year (61.4%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (27.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Witt Jr. has driven in a run in 23 games this year (32.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 48.6% of his games this year (34 of 70), with two or more runs five times (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 33 .263 AVG .222 .307 OBP .255 .474 SLG .363 15 XBH 10 7 HR 4 22 RBI 13 28/10 K/BB 34/5 10 SB 11

Tigers Pitching Rankings