The Los Angeles Angels (40-33) and Kansas City Royals (19-51) play a rubber match on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Tyler Anderson (3-1) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-6) will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023
Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Anderson - LAA (3-1, 5.80 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-6, 4.14 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke (1-6 with a 4.14 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 14 games this season, the 39-year-old has an ERA of 4.14, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.

Greinke has collected one quality start this year.

Greinke heads into this matchup with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Zack Greinke vs. Angels

He will face an Angels offense that ranks sixth in the league with 360 total runs scored while batting .256 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .437 slugging percentage (sixth in MLB action) and has hit a total of 105 home runs (fourth in the league).

Greinke has a 7.2 ERA and a 1.4 WHIP against the Angels this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .318 batting average over one appearance.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Anderson

Anderson (3-1) will take the mound for the Angels, his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 5.80 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .287.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Anderson has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Tyler Anderson vs. Royals

The Royals rank 27th in MLB with 265 runs scored this season. They have a .233 batting average this campaign with 65 home runs (25th in the league).

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Royals in one game, and they have gone 7-for-23 with two doubles, a triple and five RBI over 5 1/3 innings.

