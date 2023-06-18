The Los Angeles Angels (40-33) and the Kansas City Royals (19-51) will match up on Sunday, June 18 at Kauffman Stadium, with Tyler Anderson pitching for the Angels and Zack Greinke toeing the rubber for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Angels have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +105. The matchup's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Anderson - LAA (3-1, 5.80 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-6, 4.14 ERA)

Royals vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have been favored 40 times and won 22, or 55%, of those games.

The Angels have a 17-12 record (winning 58.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Angels played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Royals have come away with 16 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 14-38 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+130) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+180) Matt Duffy 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+195) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 26th 5th

