How to Watch the Royals vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 18
The Los Angeles Angels versus Kansas City Royals game on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Shohei Ohtani and Bobby Witt Jr..
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' 65 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.
- Kansas City ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .379 this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored 265 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- The Royals rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.15 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.421 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals' Zack Greinke (1-6) will make his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Greinke has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/12/2023
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Luke Weaver
|6/13/2023
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Brandon Williamson
|6/14/2023
|Reds
|L 7-4
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Ben Lively
|6/16/2023
|Angels
|L 3-0
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/17/2023
|Angels
|W 10-9
|Home
|Mike Mayers
|Griffin Canning
|6/18/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Tyler Anderson
|6/19/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Reese Olson
|6/20/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/21/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Matthew Boyd
|6/22/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|-
|Shane McClanahan
|6/23/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Zach Eflin
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.