Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Pratto -- with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Angels.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is batting .285 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.
- Pratto enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .263.
- In 66.7% of his 45 games this season, Pratto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Pratto has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (26.7%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (11.1%).
- In 16 of 45 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|19
|.250
|AVG
|.329
|.356
|OBP
|.392
|.409
|SLG
|.443
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|6
|27/12
|K/BB
|34/7
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels are sending Anderson (3-1) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.80 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 5.80 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.