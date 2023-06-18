Nick Pratto -- with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is batting .285 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

Pratto enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .263.

In 66.7% of his 45 games this season, Pratto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Pratto has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (26.7%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (11.1%).

In 16 of 45 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 19 .250 AVG .329 .356 OBP .392 .409 SLG .443 8 XBH 6 3 HR 1 13 RBI 6 27/12 K/BB 34/7 0 SB 1

