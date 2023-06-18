Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. (batting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He collected four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Angels.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .428, fueled by 25 extra-base hits.
- Witt Jr. enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.
- In 62.3% of his 69 games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 69 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 10 of them (14.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 49.3% of his games this year (34 of 69), with two or more runs five times (7.2%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.270
|AVG
|.222
|.314
|OBP
|.255
|.486
|SLG
|.363
|15
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|13
|27/10
|K/BB
|34/5
|10
|SB
|11
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels are sending Anderson (3-1) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.80 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the lefty threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.80, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
