Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (40-32) will visit Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (18-51) at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, June 17, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Angels have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +140. The game's total has been listed at 10 runs.

Royals vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning - LAA (5-2, 4.56 ERA) vs Mike Mayers - KC (1-2, 5.06 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Royals versus Angels game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Royals (+140) in this matchup, means that you think the Royals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.00 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have won 22 out of the 39 games, or 56.4%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Angels have a record of 9-5 (64.3%).

Los Angeles has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Angels have a 4-1 record across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Royals have been victorious in 15, or 26.8%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won five of 28 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs nine times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Edward Olivares 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Drew Waters 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+165) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Michael Massey 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.