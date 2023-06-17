Saturday's game that pits the Los Angeles Angels (40-32) against the Kansas City Royals (18-51) at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:10 PM on June 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Griffin Canning (5-2) to the mound, while Mike Mayers (1-2) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Angels 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Royals were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Royals have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 games that had a set runline.

The Royals have been victorious in 15, or 26.8%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Kansas City has won five of 28 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City is the lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (255 total).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule