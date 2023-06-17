MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .256 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks while batting .217.

Melendez has had a hit in 39 of 64 games this year (60.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (17.2%).

He has homered in five games this year (7.8%), homering in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has had at least one RBI in 26.6% of his games this year (17 of 64), with more than one RBI seven times (10.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 of 64 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 29 .208 AVG .229 .295 OBP .293 .338 SLG .362 9 XBH 10 4 HR 1 15 RBI 12 41/17 K/BB 37/9 1 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings