Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .256 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.
- In 58.3% of his 36 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 36 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 12 games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 12 games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|14
|.286
|AVG
|.208
|.352
|OBP
|.264
|.429
|SLG
|.250
|8
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|2
|17/8
|K/BB
|17/4
|4
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.16 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 78 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Canning (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.56 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.56, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .252 against him.
