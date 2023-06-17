Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is hitting .261 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Olivares is batting .364 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Olivares has gotten a hit in 33 of 52 games this season (63.5%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (19.2%).
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.6%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 11 games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 42.3% of his games this year (22 of 52), he has scored, and in five of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|.237
|AVG
|.289
|.282
|OBP
|.366
|.412
|SLG
|.482
|8
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|5
|18/3
|K/BB
|15/8
|2
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (78 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.56 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.56, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .252 against him.
