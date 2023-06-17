On Saturday, Drew Waters (.161 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, four walks and three RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .170 with a home run and four walks.

Waters has had a base hit in seven of 14 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Waters has had an RBI in three games this season.

In three of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 .217 AVG .125 .308 OBP .192 .348 SLG .125 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 7/2 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings