Friday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (39-32) and the Kansas City Royals (18-50) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Angels taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on June 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (3-6) to the mound, while Brady Singer (4-5) will get the nod for the Royals.

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Our prediction for this game is Angels 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Royals were upset in every contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Royals' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in two of those contests).

The Royals have been underdogs in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (27.3%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 7-29 when favored by +130 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (255 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.13 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

