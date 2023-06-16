The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .425, fueled by 24 extra-base hits.

Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 41 of 67 games this year (61.2%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (26.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 22 games this season (32.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 50.7% of his games this season (34 of 67), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .264 AVG .222 .307 OBP .255 .486 SLG .363 14 XBH 10 7 HR 4 18 RBI 13 26/9 K/BB 34/5 10 SB 11

Angels Pitching Rankings