How to Watch the WNBA on Thursday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's WNBA schedule has three exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Atlanta Dream squaring off against the Connecticut Sun.
Today's WNBA Games
The Connecticut Sun host the Atlanta Dream
The Dream look to pull off a road win at the Sun on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CON Record: 8-2
- ATL Record: 3-5
- CON Stats: 82.0 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 77.7 Opp. PPG (second)
- ATL Stats: 83.0 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 85.4 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.1 PPG, 11.2 RPG, 7.3 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Cheyenne Parker (15.5 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 1.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -7.5
- CON Odds to Win: -344
- ATL Odds to Win: +259
- Total: 163 points
The Chicago Sky host the Indiana Fever
The Fever hope to pick up a road win at the Sky on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: The U
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 5-5
- IND Record: 3-6
- CHI Stats: 79.2 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 80.9 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- IND Stats: 80.6 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 82.2 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Kahleah Copper (17.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.0 APG)
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.7 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -3
- CHI Odds to Win: -158
- IND Odds to Win: +131
- Total: 159 points
The Las Vegas Aces host the Seattle Storm
The Storm go on the road to face the Aces on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- LVA Record: 8-1
- SEA Record: 2-6
- LVA Stats: 91.3 PPG (first in WNBA), 79.1 Opp. PPG (third)
- SEA Stats: 74.8 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (20.1 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.4 APG)
- SEA Key Player: Ezi Magbegor (13.4 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 1.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -17.5
- LVA Odds to Win: -2704
- SEA Odds to Win: +1192
- Total: 168.5 points
