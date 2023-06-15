Rangers vs. Angels Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 15
The Texas Rangers (42-25) will look for another big outing from a batter on a hot streak against the Los Angeles Angels (38-32) on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field. Corey Seager is riding a two-game homer streak.
The Rangers will give the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (9-2, 2.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Shohei Ohtani (5-2, 3.43 ERA).
Rangers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (9-2, 2.49 ERA) vs Ohtani - LAA (5-2, 3.43 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Eovaldi (9-2) for his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has pitched to a 2.49 ERA this season with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.8 walks per nine across 13 games.
- He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.
- Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.
Nathan Eovaldi vs. Angels
- The Angels have scored 343 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB. They have 607 hits, eighth in baseball, with 98 home runs (fifth in the league).
- The right-hander has allowed the Angels to go 5-for-28 with a double in eight innings this season.
Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani
- Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.43 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was in relief on Saturday when the right-hander tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Over 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 3.43 ERA and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .176 to his opponents.
- Ohtani is looking for his sixth quality start in a row.
- Ohtani has pitched five or more innings in a game 12 times this year entering this matchup.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
- The 28-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 11th in WHIP (1.053), and third in K/9 (12.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
